Sussex title Pete Fitzboydon as chief government to switch Rob Andrew

[ad_1]



Sussex will be aiming to secure promotion from Division Two of the County Championship in 2024

Sussex have appointed Pete Fitzboydon as the club’s new chief executive.

Fitzboydon – a former CEO of Badminton England and Cycling UK, who has also worked in professional rugby union and cricket – will begin work in March.

He told the club website: external-link “It is truly an honour to be joining Sussex as CEO at such an important time.”

Like his predecessor Andrew, Fitzboydon has previously worked at the Rugby Football Union. He held a consultancy role there, and has most recently served as interim CEO of Cricket Scotland.

Sussex chair Jon Filby said: “Pete joins us at an exciting time, as we seek to return our men’s professional team to Division One of the County Championship, to develop a women’s professional team, to continue growing the game in all forms across the county and to continue developing Hove.

“His broad experience of leadership in sport and passion for cricket make him the…