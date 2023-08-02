Suzette Gordon named new President and CEO of SCO Family of Services – Press Release

Garden City, New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Board of Directors of SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of essential human services in New York, announced the appointment of Suzette Gordon as the new President and CEO. Ms. Gordon, who served as Interim President since December 2022, was chosen after an exhaustive search conducted by an external, independent search firm and a special committee of the Board.

“The ideal President and CEO of SCO is a leader who not only embodies the SCO mission, but who also aims to elevate our organization to even greater heights. Suzette Gordon is that leader. We spoke to several exceptional candidates and were absolutely delighted to realize the perfect leader for SCO was already among our team. Suzette’s experience, passion for our mission, and intimate understanding of our organization uniquely position her to lead us into a new era of empowerment for the agency and those we serve,” said Lee Vance, Chairman of the SCO of Family Services Board of Directors.

Ms. Gordon joined SCO in January 2019 as the agency’s first Chief Legal Counsel wherein she represented SCO in all legal matters, provided legal guidance to the President & CEO and staff, oversaw SCO’s in-house legal services department and corporate compliance program, and served as the liaison for outside legal counsel to ensure that SCO complied with all applicable laws and regulations. In 2020, Ms. Gordon’s responsibilities were expanded to include oversight of the Human Resources department and Communications and Marketing departments. In December 2022, Ms. Gordon was promoted to Interim President and CEO of the agency and is credited with reimagining and strengthening SCO’s leadership team, improving program optimization, and ensuring cultural alignment with SCO’s mission, vision, and values.

“I am thrilled and incredibly thankful to the SCO Board of Directors for selecting me as the next President and CEO of our organization. SCO’s mission…