SVB DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SVB Financial Group (“SVB” or the “Company”) SIVB and reminds investors of the May 12, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in SVB stock or options between June 16, 2021 and March 10, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SIVB.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates; (2) the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, it would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies; (3) the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run; (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 8, 2023, after trading hours, SVB shocked the market when it announced that it planned to raise nearly $2 billion, and that it would take a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of $21 billion worth of securities. Amidst these losses, it was reported that SVB’s CEO, Greg Becker, had stated in a letter to…