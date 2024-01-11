Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England supervisor says he has most cancers and ‘finest case a 12 months’ to dwell

Sven-Goran Eriksson led England to a 5-1 win over Germany in Munich during qualification for the 2002 World Cup

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson says he has “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 75-year-old Swede was the first foreign coach to manage England and led the side to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cup and 2004 Euros.

“I’m going to resist for as long as I can,” Eriksson told Swedish Radio P1.

“I have an illness that’s serious. Best case a year, I have worst case a lot less. It’s impossible to say exactly, so it’s better to not think about it.”

Eriksson, who had a 42-year career in management, stood down from his most recent role as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad 11 months ago because of health issues.

He said he was trying to stay positive and “make something good” from his cancer diagnosis.

“You try to trick the brain, it’s too easy to succumb and become negative and get stuck at home. Better to try and see positives…