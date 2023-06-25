Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Late-breaking efanesoctocog alfa data presented at… – Press Release

XTEND-Kids data confirms the efficacy and safety profile of efanesoctocog alfa with 50 IU/kg dosing in previously treated children as already shown in adults and adolescents. Factor VIII inhibitor development was not detected during the study.

Once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa was shown to sustain FVIII levels in the normal near-normal range (above 40%) for approximately 3 days in patients under 12 years of age, providing effective bleed protection throughout the weekly dosing interval.

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pivotal data from the Phase 3 XTEND-Kids study evaluating efanesoctocog alfa [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein] once-weekly prophylaxis in previously treated patients younger than 12 years of age with severe haemophilia A were presented today in a late-breaking session at the Annual Meeting of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in Montreal, Canada.

The oral presentation detailed results from the XTEND-Kids study and confirmed that efanesoctocog alfa met the primary endpoint, occurrence of inhibitor development, and secondary endpoints including annualised bleeding rate (ABR) In the paediatric population, clearance of administered factor concentrates in the blood is greater than in adults, often requiring multiple injections per week using SHL or EHL factor VIII products. These data confirm that a once-weekly 50 IU/kg dose of efanesoctocog alfa provides highly effective bleed protection in both children and adults and can be used across all clinical scenarios.

“Haemophilia A is often diagnosed at a very young age. The requirement for haemophilia patients to be careful in their physical activities to prevent bleeding episodes and joint injuries is especially challenging for young children. They also need frequent infusions of prophylactic treatments. The results from XTEND-Kids demonstrate that efanesoctocog alfa offers highly effective bleed protection also for paediatric patients, with a…