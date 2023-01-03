Swim champ will get royal badge in NY Honours record

FINA Men’s 50M Freestyle World Champion Jordan Crooks is welcomed home after his historic swim, while teammate on the National Swim Team, Corey Frederick-Westerborg, holds up a banner at Owen Roberts Airport, 19 December 2022

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper said that Jordan Crooks (20), who made Cayman Islands history last month when he became the Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle World Champion, was “a much deserved late addition” to the New Year Honours list when he was awarded the King’s Certificate and Badge of Honour “for world-class achievement in swimming”. Crooks was one of four local people to receive this award, which is handed out by the governor. Attorney Rosie Whittaker-Myles, a former chair of the Commission for Standards in Public Life, receive the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the community.

Three women received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in Charles III’s first Near Year list of royal accolades: Susan Elizabeth Horrocks, director…