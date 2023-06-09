Swing by for Huge Bonuses at Juicy Stakes Poker’s Happy Hour – Press Release

Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

The doors are open, so come on in and enjoy Juicy Stakes Poker’s new Happy Hour – just one of the many things to look forward to this week on the popular poker platform.

From 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 9pm and 11pm to 2am Eastern between 8th and 11th June, you’re cordially invited to come along, relax and earn twice as many Frequency Player Points (FPPs) as you would otherwise.

Between these times and these dates, play some of Juicy Stakes’ most popular poker games and double up on those FPPs – which will prove very useful when it comes to getting rewards like reload bonuses, loyalty levels and gold chips. More on those later…

Happy Hour tables include all 6max and 9max cash tables, No Limit Hold ‘Em and Pot Limit Omaha. There’s also a Happy Hour Reload Bonus right now, where you can get a 100% bonus up to $300, plus 20 Gold Chips. Deposit during Happy Hour with bonus code HAPPYJS23 to claim!

Now, where were we? Ah, yes – gold chips – which you can now use to enter the $10,000 Sunday Myriad. The most epic event on the weekly Juicy Stakes schedule.

Whenever you play real-money games, you gain FPPs. They then accumulate into gold chips, which can be redeemed for cash or tournament entry to events like the aforementioned Myriad or the $500 GTD Monster Nugget, which takes place every Saturday at 4:05pm Eastern. Golden, indeed.

Last but not least, another huge reload bonus to report. Between 11th – 25th June, a whopping 200% bonus up to $500 is up for grabs. We know… WOW! Rock up and deposit using the bonus code JUNE23 to take advantage of this sizzling special.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Poker, said: “We’re having a generous June here at Juicy Stakes Poker, with our Happy Hour and two massive reload bonuses for our players.

“Up to $800 available this month when players deposit, plus the opportunity to gain twice the FPPs with our new Happy Hour promotion. It’s a great week to get…