Swiss central financial institution says disaster halted because it hikes rates of interest



London

CNN

—



Switzerland’s banking crisis has been halted, the country’s central bank said Thursday as it hiked interest rates for the fourth time in a bid to contain inflation.

Together with the Swiss government and financial market regulator FINMA, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) helped orchestrate the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse

(CS) by UBS

(UBS)on Sunday to prevent the collapse of the country’s second-biggest bank.

“The measures announced at the weekend … have put a halt to the crisis,” the central bank said in a statement. “The SNB is providing large amounts of liquidity assistance in Swiss francs and foreign currencies. These loans are backed by collateral and subject to interest.”

Thursday’s half-a-percentage point hike takes Swiss interest rates to 1.5%, and was in line with the…