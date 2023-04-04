Swiss prosecutor probes Credit score Suisse takeover

Switzerland’s Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse

(AMJL) by UBS Group, the office of the attorney general said Sunday.

The prosecutor, based in the Swiss capital Bern, is looking into potential breaches of the country’s criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks, which agreed on an emergency merger last month to avoid a meltdown in the country’s financial system.

There were “numerous aspects of events around Credit Suisse” that warranted investigation and which needed to be analyzed to “identify any criminal offenses that could fall within the competence of the [prosecutor],” it said in a statement.

“The Office of the Attorney General wants to proactively fulfill its mandate and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial center and has set up a monitoring…