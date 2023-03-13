SXSW Announces Winners of 2023 Pitch Competition – Press Release

Fifteenth Annual Competition honors interactive tech startups within 8 categories

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This evening, South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals announced the winners of the 15th annual SXSW Pitch event presented by ZenBusiness , which took place March 11-12 at the Hilton Austin Downtown during the Startups track of the SXSW Conference. In addition to a winner chosen from each of the 8 categories, winners were selected for the “Best Bootstrap Company”, “Best Speed Pitch”, “Best In DEI” and “Best In Show” awards.

The category winners of the 2023 SXSW Pitch event are:

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice: Reality Defender (New York, NY)

Enterprise & Smart Data: Climatiq (Berlin, Germany)

Entertainment, Media & Content: PentoPix (London, UK)

Food, Nutrition & Health: General Prognostics GPx (Boston, MA)

Future of Work: Reach Pathways (Chicago, IL)

Innovative World Technologies: SXD Ai (New York, NY)

Metaverse & Web3: Numbers Protocol (Taipei, Taiwan)

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics: Urban Machine (Oakland, CA)

SXSW Pitch 2023 also honored its “Best In Show” winner, PentoPix . Special awards were also presented to AMA — Environmental Agents for “Best Bootstrap Company”, LeadrPro for “Best Speed Pitch”, and CreditRich for “Best In DEI”.

Each of the Pitch winners received a cash prize, two badges for next year’s SXSW conference, a physical award (the SXSW Arrow), and most importantly, exceptional exposure to SXSW attendees and potential investors who are looking for the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

“Now in our 15th year, SXSW Pitch continues to represent leading technology innovations from around the world and showcase how these startups are changing their industries’ future,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer, Chris Valentine. “We are a growing global event, welcoming more startups from around the world each year. This year, 13 out of the 40 startups involved in SXSW Pitch are from outside…