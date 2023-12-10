Syd Millar: Eire and Lions legend dies aged 89

Former Ireland, Ulster and Lions legend Syd Millar was chairman of the IRB – now World Rugby – from 2003 until 2007

Former Ireland prop and British and Irish Lions player, coach and manager Syd Millar has died aged 89.

Ulster prop Millar played 37 times for Ireland and featured in nine Lions Tests across three tours.

He then coached the hugely successful Lions series win over the Springboks in 1974, and was manager of the tour to South Africa in six years later.

Millar was also chairman of the International Rugby Board (IRB, now World Rugby) from 2003 until 2007.

Ballymena native Millar was also manager of the Ireland national side at the Rugby World Cup in 1987.

Ballymena Rugby Club said it announced the passing of “highly esteemed” Millar with “deep regret”.

A statement read: “On behalf of everyone connected with Ballymena RFC we extend our sincere condolences to his daughter Lesley, sons Peter and Johnny and family.”

The Lions posted on social media: “There aren’t many people who have…