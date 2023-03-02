Sydney WorldPride: Australia’s Aboriginal LGBTQ group takes heart stage

Written by Angus Watson, CNNSydney, Australia

At a temporary Aboriginal gathering space dubbed Marri Madung Butbut — or “Many Brave Hearts” in the language of Sydney’s original inhabitants, the Gadigal people — eight performers emerged through lasers and lights that appear to move and thrust to the electronic beat.

“You can’t tell us who we are, ’cause we already know,” the thumping anthem declared.

More than two decades after the first WorldPride was held in Rome, Italy, the biennial LGBTQ event is being hosted in Australia (and the southern hemisphere) for the very first time. Organizers say it’s the biggest event in Sydney since the 2000 Olympic Games, with over 500,000 people expected to converge on the city for the three-week festival.

A parade goer holds up an Aboriginal flag while walking in the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade as part of Sydney WorldPride on February 25, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese