Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of … – Press Release

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of Syneos Health Companies Inc. SYNH common stock between September 9, 2020 and November 3, 2022. Syneos is a multinational clinical research organization.

What is this Case About: Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (a) Syneos’s business development capabilities had been materially impaired by workforce reductions and leadership and operational changes, as well as labor force turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) Syneos had struggled to integrate recent acquisitions, causing the Company to suffer from a bloated and confused organizational structure and impairing the Company’s ability to provide comprehensive or effective customer engagement across its product portfolio; (c) Syneos was suffering from acute competitive disadvantages as clinical trials moved to remote monitoring and decentralized administration, as the Company lacked the tools possessed by some of its rivals to successfully run remote and decentralized trials, such as certain data visualization and statistical modeling capabilities, and the Company had failed to adapt to changing business demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (d) Syneos’s backlog, book-to-bill ratios, and net new business awards had been artificially inflated by more than $500 million through the inclusion of reimbursable expenses that the Company would never collect; (e) as a result, Syneos was struggling to execute on its existing contracts and to agilely respond to its client needs, causing the Company to suffer client dissatisfaction across its client base; and (f) consequently, Syneos was losing customers, failing to grow its client base or win significant contract renewals, and ceding market…