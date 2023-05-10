Syneos Health to be Acquired by a Private Investment Consortium for Approximatel… – Press Release

Shareholders to Receive $43.00 Per Share in Cash



Represents 24% Premium to Unaffected Stock Price

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium of private investment firm affiliates composed of Elliott Investment Management (“Elliott”), Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”), and Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) for $43.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $7.1 billion, including outstanding debt.

The purchase price represents a 24% premium to Syneos Health’s unaffected closing stock price on February 13, 2023, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding the Company.

“This agreement is the culmination of a comprehensive review of opportunities available to Syneos Health, including interest from multiple parties with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors. The Syneos Health Board of Directors unanimously determined that this all-cash transaction maximizes value for our shareholders and is in the best interests of the Company and all stakeholders,” said John Dineen, Chair of the Syneos Health Board of Directors. “The Company has a strong operating foundation, differentiated, integrated solutions and a focus on being committed to customers. We believe this transaction will enable Syneos Health to continue to accelerate its growth strategy, enhance customer delivery and evolve the organization toward a tech-enabled future.”

“We have long appreciated Syneos Health’s leadership position in serving large pharma and biotech customers globally, across both clinical development and commercialization,” said Senior Portfolio Manager, Marc Steinberg, on behalf of Elliott. “Syneos Health is at an important stage in its evolution. We look forward to partnering with Patient Square and Veritas, as…