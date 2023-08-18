SYNERGISTIC Ranks No. 496 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 – Press Release

For the 2nd Time, SYNERGISTIC Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 496 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,181 Percent

Inc. revealed today that Synergistic ranks No. 496 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

SYNERGISTIC receives top honors on Inc. 5000 list. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re equal parts humbled and honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023 alongside some of the most innovative and dynamic companies in the nation,” said Synergistic CEO Anthony Breen. “It’s truly rewarding to know our team’s hard work and relentless focus on realizing growth, scale, and lifetime value for our clients is translating into recognition, but we’re most proud of being an exponential growth driver for businesses we partner with.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday,…