Syngenta and Biotalys enter into strategic partnership in biologicals innovation… – Press Release

Syngenta to leverage Biotalys’ AGROBODY™ technology platform to expand insecticide biocontrol pipeline

Basel, Switzerland / Ghent, Belgium, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Press release – Inside information

Syngenta Crop Protection and Biotalys (Euronext – BTLS) today announced a collaboration to research, develop and commercialize new biocontrol solutions to manage key pests in a broad variety of crops. The new solution will be based on Biotalys’ AGROBODY™ technology and will offer a new mode of action to broaden farmers’ access to novel technologies that counter the threat of pest resistance and advance sustainable agriculture.

Under the terms of this partnership, Syngenta will collaborate on a research program with Biotalys, an agricultural technology company focused on protein-based biocontrol solutions, to leverage its AGROBODY™ technology platform for Syngenta’s specific insect targets.

“Syngenta is a leader in bringing farmers cutting edge technologies that improve the sustainability of agriculture, and we are excited to work closely with Biotalys as part of our agricultural innovation ecosystem,” said Camilla Corsi, Head of Crop Protection Research at Syngenta Crop Protection. “By combining our proven research and development capabilities with the breakthrough protein-based innovations of the Biotalys AGROBODY™ platform, we are determined to play a pivotal role in addressing critical farmer needs around the globe.”

With resistance development and increasing regulatory and environmental pressures, growers are eager to explore innovative and effective biological solutions that limit the impact on the environment and biodiversity. Biotalys has demonstrated the potential of its protein-based biocontrols to deliver novel modes of actions for effective and safe application in food and agriculture. This new partnership allows Biotalys to accelerate the development and global commercialization of innovative crop protection solutions and cement its…