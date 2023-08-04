SYNH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Syneos Shareholders of a Lead Pla… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Syneos between September 9, 2020 and November 3, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 25, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Syneos Health, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Syneos’s business development capabilities had been materially impaired by workforce reductions and leadership and operational changes, as well as labor force turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) Syneos had struggled to integrate recent acquisitions, causing the Company to suffer from a bloated and confused organizational structure and impairing the Company’s ability to provide comprehensive or effective customer engagement across its product portfolio; (c) Syneos was suffering from acute competitive disadvantages as clinical trials moved to remote monitoring and decentralized administration, as the Company lacked the tools possessed by some of its rivals to successfully run remote and decentralized trials, such as certain data visualization and statistical modeling capabilities, and the Company had failed to adapt to changing business demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (d) Syneos’s backlog, book-to-bill ratios, and net new business awards had been artificially inflated by more than $500 million through the inclusion of reimbursable expenses that the Company would never collect; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Syneos was…