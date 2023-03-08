Synlogic to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference – Synlo… – Press Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synlogic, Inc. SYBX, the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology, today announced that Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the leadership team, will provide a company presentation at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from March 13-15, 2023. Presentation details are provided below:



About Synlogic

Synlogic is the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the first half of 2023, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU), enteric hyperoxaluria and gout. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunological diseases. In addition to its clinical programs, Synlogic has a research collaboration with Roche on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. Synlogic has also developed two drug candidates through a research collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks: SYNB1353, designed to consume methionine for the potential treatment of HCU, and SYNB2081, designed to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

