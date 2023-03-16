Sypris Reports Fourth Quarter Results – Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) – Press Release

Backlog Up 117%; 2023 Outlook Raised
Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
─────────────────────
- Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 15.2% year-over-year and 17.9% sequentially driven by continued expansion across the business.
- Gross profit rose 4.3% from the prior-year period and 133.0% sequentially.
- Earnings for the period of $0.01 per diluted share represented an $0.11 per share increase sequentially from the third quarter of 2022.
- Orders increased 102.7% year-over-year and 71.3% sequentially, while backlog jumped 117.3% and 16.9%, respectively.
- Quarterly revenue for Sypris Electronics increased 13.2% year-over-year and 52.9% sequentially. Gross profit rose 14.4% and 164.1%, respectively, while backlog increased 119.5%, or $64.5 million, to $118.5 million from the prior year end.
- Quarterly revenue for Sypris Technologies increased 16.6% year-over-year and 1.0% sequentially. Orders for energy products rose 71.4% when compared to the prior-year period, while backlog increased 75.6% from the prior year end.
- During the quarter, Sypris Electronics announced an amendment to an existing multi-year supply agreement to increase deliveries for a large, mission-critical Navy program. The amended contract, including options, now provides for the purchase of up to $77.0 million of assemblies, representing a 39.5% increase in potential volume compared to the original base contract. Sypris also received releases for the first year of production with shipments scheduled to begin in 2023.
- Sypris Electronics also announced a follow-on award from a U.S. DOD prime contractor for a secure communications infrastructure program. Sypris will produce and test the embedded circuit card assemblies that will perform certain cryptographic functions for the Army Key Management System. Production is expected to…