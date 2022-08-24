System 1: Australian Daniel Ricciardo to depart McLaren at finish of season

Daniel Ricciardo (left) is five places behind team-mate Lando Norris in this season’s championship

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season.

The team said they and the Australian had “mutually agreed” the split, but McLaren admitted they had precipitated the move.

The announcement is expected to be followed by confirmation that McLaren have signed Australian Oscar Piastri, the Formula 2 champion and Alpine reserve.

McLaren said they would confirm their 2023 driver line-up “in due course”.

The team already have Lando Norris under contract until the end of 2025.

McLaren have decided to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early after what they considered unsatisfactory performances from the eight-time winner.

On average, Ricciardo has been 0.356 seconds slower than Norris in qualifying this season, and has qualified three places lower.

Norris is five places higher in the championship, seventh compared to 12th, having scored 76 points to Ricciardo’s 19.

Ricciardo did win…