System 1: Chinese language GP to be cancelled due to the nation’s Covid insurance policies

Lewis Hamilton won the last grand prix to be held in China in 2019

China’s return to the Formula 1 schedule will be cancelled next year as a result of the country’s Covid policies, BBC Sport has learned.

Formula 1 has not visited China since 2019, but was due to return for the fourth race in 2023 on 16 April.

China’s zero-Covid policy has led F1 to conclude the race cannot go ahead.

The key sticking point is that F1 staff would not be given exemptions from quarantine requirements in the event of suffering a Covid-19 infection.

F1 feels that it cannot ask teams to go to the country for the race in Shanghai with the risk that staff could be detained for days if they caught coronavirus.

China’s latest rules demand that anyone found with Covid-19 must spend five days at an isolation centre plus three days isolation at home.

F1 chairman and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali has not yet officially called off the race, but the decision is considered an inevitability.

F1 declined to…