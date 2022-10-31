T20 Africa Cup: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton requires expanded competitors

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton wants an Africa Cup of Nations-style cricket championship to help develop the sport on the continent.
With Namibia opening the tournament by beating Sri Lanka, and South Africa a continual threat at the highest level, Houghton wants an all-encompassing T20 Africa Cup to firmly develop the sport.
“I would love nothing more than to have a [full] African Cup,” Houghton told BBC Sport Africa.
At present, the continent’s top-tier cricket nations – South Africa and Zimbabwe – do not take part in the event.
“I really do think it’s time we got ourselves together – all the cricket nations in Africa – and talked about the chance of having that,” the 65-year-old added.
“Asia play the Asia Cup and they’re all just getting more and more exposure at a good level. I’m hoping it’s not too far off when we can match what they do in Asia and have an…