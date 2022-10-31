T20 Africa Cup: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton requires expanded competitors

Zimbabwe, playing their first global tournament for six years, beat Pakistan by one run at the men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton wants an Africa Cup of Nations-style cricket championship to help develop the sport on the continent.

With Namibia opening the tournament by beating Sri Lanka, and South Africa a continual threat at the highest level, Houghton wants an all-encompassing T20 Africa Cup to firmly develop the sport.

“I would love nothing more than to have a [full] African Cup,” Houghton told BBC Sport Africa.

At present, the continent’s top-tier cricket nations – South Africa and Zimbabwe – do not take part in the event.

“I really do think it’s time we got ourselves together – all the cricket nations in Africa – and talked about the chance of having that,” the 65-year-old added.

“Asia play the Asia Cup and they’re all just getting more and more exposure at a good level. I’m hoping it’s not too far off when we can match what they do in Asia and have an…