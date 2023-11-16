T20 Blast: 4 days of males’s and ladies’s T20 video games to kick off competitors

Two-time defending Charlotte Edwards Cup winners, Southern Vipers, will play Western Storm in the opening double-header on 30 May at Ageas Bowl

The T20 Blast will kick off in 2024 with four days of double-headers with the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

From 30 May to 2 June, there will be seven men’s and women’s double headers, with a match from each competition.

As happened this year, Edgbaston will stage two men’s matches on Saturday, 1 June in what will again be called ‘Blast Off’.

The full schedule for county cricket in 2024 will be announced on Thursday, 23 November.

All eight teams in the Charlotte Edwards Cup will play at least once over the opening few days, while 13 of the 18 teams in the T20 Blast will also feature.

Defending champions Southern Vipers kick off the women’s competition at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, 30 May when they take on Western Storm before Hampshire Hawks face Surrey in the first T20 Blast game.

Also on that opening day, Thunder play Central Sparks and Lancashire…