T20 Blast: Alex Lees propels Durham to victory over winless Yorkshire Vikings

Alex Lees eclipsed his previous best T20 score with a 53-ball knock of 90

Vitality Blast, Headingley Durham 217-3 (20 overs): Lees 90, Robinson 64*, Jones 43; Fisher 1-24 Yorkshire Vikings 189-7 (20 overs): Tattersall 39, Thompson 33; Raine 3-27 Durham won by 28 runs Scorecard

Durham made it two wins from two in the T20 Blast as they beat Yorkshire Vikings by 28 runs at Headingley.

Alex Lees smashed a T20 career-best 90 and Ollie Robinson made an unbeaten 64 as Durham piled up a mammoth 217-3.

Adam Lyth (24) took 18 off the first over of the chase and Dawid Malan hit 26, before Yorkshire were pegged back.

Jonathan Tattersall added 39 but fell to Ben Raine (3-27) as the hosts were restricted to 189-7 and succumbed to a third straight defeat.

A third straight loss means Yorkshire are yet to win a match in any format this season, in contrast to their buoyant visitors, who are top of County Championship Division Two and have brought their winning form in four-day cricket into the Blast.

Having lost…