T20 Blast: Birmingham Bears beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks as Rob Yates & Craig Miles star

Rob Yates anchored the Bears innings, hitting eight fours and a six in his 53-ball 71

Vitality Blast, County Ground, Northampton Birmingham Bears 202-6 (20 overs): Yates 71, Hain 48*, Davies 46; Heldreich 2-32, Willey 2-33, Tye 2-52 Northamptonshire Steelbacks 181-7 (20 overs): Vasconcelos 65, Willey 33; Miles 4-29 Birmingham Bears won by 21 runs Scorecard ; Table

Rob Yates hit 71 and Craig Miles took 4-29 as T20 Blast North Group leaders Birmingham Bears easily defended 202-6 to beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks by 21 runs for a fourth win from four.

Yates and opening partner Alex Davies (46) set the tone for Bears, backed up by a rapid unbeaten 48 from Sam Hain.

A superb 65 from Ricardo Vasconcelos got Steelbacks off to a decent reply.

But Miles, who ended with career-best figures, starred as the Bears moved two points clear at the top of the group.

Northants had their work cut out to avoid a third defeat in four T20 fixtures as Yates and captain Davies laid the foundations for victory, playing…