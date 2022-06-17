T20 Blast: Birmingham Bears hit report whole in win over Notts Outlaws, Surrey preserve unbeaten begin

Sam Hain had previously passed 50 18 times in T20 cricket without going on to score a century

Birmingham Bears posted a new T20 Blast record total of 261-2 on their way to a 55-run win over Notts Outlaws.

Sam Hain hit an unbeaten 112 and Adam Hose 88 not out as the Bears’ total eclipsed the 260-4 scored by Yorkshire against Northants in 2017.

Elsewhere, Northants drew level on points at the top of North Group with victory over leaders Lancashire.

And in South Group, leaders Surrey maintained their unbeaten start with a seven-wicket win over Middlesex.

Surrey have now won seven of their eight matches in the competition so far this summer, with one no result.

North Group

England paceman Olly Stone (left) took two wickets in Birmingham Bears’ win at Notts Outlaws

The story of the evening came at Trent Bridge, with the famous old ground treated to another feast of entertainment just three days after England’s thrilling final-day run chase to beat New Zealand in the second Test.

Rob Yates helped…