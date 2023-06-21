T20 Blast: Derbyshire Falcons overcome Northamptonshire Steelbacks to maintain hopes alive

Pakistan T20 international Zaman Khan has taken 19 wickets for Derbyshire in this season’s T20 Blast

Vitality Blast, North Group, Northampton: Northamptonshire Steelbacks 156-8 (20 overs): Gay 47; Zaman 3-26 Derbyshire Falcons: 160-4 (19.1 overs) : Came 43, du Plooy 40*; Willey 2-33 Derbyshire won by six wickets Scorecard I Group table

Derbyshire Falcons maintained their hopes of reaching the T20 Blast quarter-finals with a six-wicket win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

They leapfrogged their opponents into sixth place in the North Group, one point behind the three teams above them with three games to go.

After batting first, Emilio Gay (47) top scored as Northants reached 156-8.

But Harry Came made 43 and captain Leus du Plooy 40 not out as the Falcons got to the target with five balls left.

Consecutive 78-run victories over Notts Outlaws and Yorkshire Vikings had reignited Northants’ hopes and they opted to try to repeat that formula by batting first after winning the toss.

