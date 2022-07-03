T20 Blast: Derbyshire win over Durham provides hope of residence quarter-final

Wayne Madsen’s half-century was his fourth in this season’s T20 Blast

Derbyshire Falcons gave themselves hope of a home quarter-final in the T20 Blast as they beat Durham by five wickets in their final group game.

Wayne Madsen’s superb 100 not out off 47 balls balls led them home as they moved up to second in North Group.

Leicestershire’s frustration at being docked points earlier in the day was compounded by a 60-run home victory over Yorkshire Vikings.

Notts Outlaws and Gloucestershire also won in the day’s afternoon starts.

Derbyshire have only reached Finals Day once since domestic T20 cricket was introduced in 2003, but already had a place in the last eight secure as they opted to field first against Durham.

Michael Jones hit three successive fours and a six at the end of the second over, bowled by Ben Aitchison, as he set Durham on their way with 42 off 22 balls.

Ollie Robinson hit three sixes in his 43 off 27 as the visitors posted 193-5, with spinner Mattie McKiernan claiming…