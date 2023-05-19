T20 Blast: Edgbaston hosts double-header as 2023 competitors will get beneath approach

Paul Stirling hit nine fours and 10 sixes in his 119 on his Bears debut in May 2022

Venue: Edgbaston Date: Saturday 20 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball local BBC radio commentary on every match on BBC Sport website and app; radio and live text commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport website and app

It is almost 20 years since T20 was first played in English county cricket.

What was once the Twenty20 Cup in June 2003 has now in May 2023 morphed into the Vitality Blast.

It now has to compete alongside its main rival, the men’s and women’s Hundred for market share, although played at different times of the summer.

And, although it is a product that should not really need a great deal of selling, for anyone who witnessed Hampshire’s sensational one-run win over Lancashire in last year’s final, the organisers have come up with a new twist to launch this year’s competition.

Blast-Off Day. And it is this Saturday in Birmingham.

A double bill of two T20 games played back…