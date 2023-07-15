T20 Blast: Essex preserve heads to beat holders Hampshire and attain remaining

Essex skipper Simon Harmer hit the winning six but Matt Critchley was man of the match in the T20 Blast first semi-final win over Hampshire

Venue: Edgbaston Date: Saturday 15 July Hampshire 170-7 (20 overs): Weatherley 63*, McDermott 29; Critchley 2-22 Essex 115-5 (11.3/12overs): Sams 29, Critchley 26*; Fuller 2-23 Essex won by five wickets (DLS Method) Scorecard

Essex all-rounder Matt Critchley played a starring role as the 2019 T20 Blast winners beat holders Hampshire to earn a place in the final after a rain-interrupted first semi at Edgbaston.

He took two wickets as Hampshire totalled 170-7 from their 20 overs, thanks largely to an unbeaten 63 off 39 balls from Joe Weatherley, before an hour-long rain break early in the Essex reply, on 19-1 after 17 balls, reduced the target to 115 off 12 overs.

Critchley then hit an unbeaten 26, sharing a crucial 45-run stand with Daniel Sams to leave Essex needing 13 to win off the last over bowled by renowned death bowler Nathan Ellis.

But, just nine…