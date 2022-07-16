T20 Blast Finals Day: Hampshire beat Lancashire in double final-ball thriller to win for third time

Aussie Ben McDermott’s match-winning 62 in the final followed his 61 at Edgbaston in the quarter-final

Vitality Blast final, Edgbaston Hampshire 152-8: McDermott 62; Parkinson 4-26, Wood 2-26 Lancashire 151-8: Croft 36; Fuller 2-19, Dawson 2-23 Hampshire won by 1 run Scorecard

Hampshire won the T20 for a record-equalling third time as they kept their heads to beat Lancashire in a remarkable final in Birmingham.

With Lancashire needing four off the last ball, chasing 152-8, Hampshire celebrated when Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson, only to be no-balled.

But, now needing only two to win, Lancashire finished on 151-8 to lose for the third time in a T20 final.

Ben McDermott starred with 62 for Hampshire in an Edgbaston thriller.

Hampshire’s third win, after victories in 2010 and 2012, and their first at Edgbaston, matched Leicestershire’s haul of three T20 trophies.

