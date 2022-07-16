T20 Blast Finals Day: Hampshire beat Somerset to finish Edgbaston semi-final hoodoo

Tom Prest’s 64 was the highest score of his four T20 Blast fifties for Hampshire

Vitality Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston Hampshire Hawks 190-6 (20 overs): Prest 64; Goldsworthy 2-24, Van Der Merwe 2-29 Somerset 153 (19.3 overs): Lammonby 34; Ellis 3-30 Hampshire won by 37 runs Scorecard

Hampshire ended their Edgbaston T20 Day hoodoo as they beat Somerset to book a meeting in the final with Lancashire.

Although Hampshire have won the T20 trophy twice, they were at The Rose Bowl in 2010 and at Sophia Gardens in 2012 – and they had lost all their six previous semi-finals at Edgbaston.

But Tom Prest led the way with 64 as they made the final for a third time.

After posting 190-6, their highest Finals Day score, Hampshire then bowled out Somerset to win by 37 runs.

Somerset had twice beaten Hampshire in their two previous semi-finals in Birmingham, most recently in the last clash between the two sides 10 months ago.

But Hampshire perhaps began to lay that ghost when they demolished Birmingham Bears here…