T20 Blast Finals Day: Lancashire beat Yorkshire by six wickets in first semi-final

Keaton Jennings passed fifty for the eighth time in T20 cricket

Vitality Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston Yorkshire Vikings 204-7 (20 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 66, Thompson 50; Wells 2-32, Lamb 2-45 Lancashire Lightning 208-4 (18.4 overs): Jennings 75, Vilas 63* Lancashire won by six wickets Scorecard

Lancashire became the first side to chase down a 200-plus score on Finals Day as they beat Yorkshire by six wickets in the first T20 Blast semi.

In the first Finals Day clash between the two old rivals, Lancashire made 208-4 to surpass Yorkshire’s 204-7 and reach the final for a fourth time.

Keaton Jennings (75) and skipper Dane Vilas (63 not out) were the chief architects at a sunny Edgbaston.

But Yorkshire’s Jordan Thompson starred earlier with a 50 off just 18 balls.

Lancashire, winners here in Birmingham in 2015, now face the winners of this afternoon’s second semi -final between twice-winners Hampshire and 2005 winners Somerset.

After losing their top T20 run scorer Adam Lyth just a ball after…