T20 Blast: Gloucestershire finish Sussex’s hopes of qualification

Michael Burgess hit six fours and three sixes as he registered the second half-century of his T20 career

Vitality Blast, The 1st Central County Ground Sussex 160-9 (20 overs): Burgess 64*, Ward 54; Van Buuren 2-13 Gloucestershire 165-5 (16.5 overs): Charlesworth 34, Roelofsen 30; McAndrew 2-31 Gloucestershire (2pts) won by five wickets Scorecard

Sussex Sharks had their hopes of reaching the T20 Blast quarter-finals ended as they suffered a five-wicket defeat at home against Gloucestershire.

Sussex began the day sixth in the South Group and needed to win – while boosting their net run-rate in the process – before having other results go their way in Sunday’s final round of fixtures.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, an unbeaten 64 off 37 balls from Michael Burgess and Harrison Ward’s innings of 54 helped the hosts recover from 52-4 to post 160-9 from their 20 overs.

However, Gloucestershire were always ahead of the required rate, with Grant Roelofsen hitting 30 off 14 and Ben…