T20 Blast: Hampshire Hawks beat Worcestershire to earn document tenth Finals Day go to

Hampshire paceman John Turner has now taken 20 T20 wickets this season

Vitality Blast, Ageas Bowl Worcestershire Rapids 100 (17.5 overs): Usama Mir 39, Pollock 24*; Ellis 4-6, Turner 2-19 Hampshire Hawks 102-5 (15.3 overs): Prest 25, Weatherley 25; Finch 2-18, Usama Mir 2-20 Hampshire win by five wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire Hawks secured their place at T20 Finals Day for a record 10th time as they eased to a five-wicket quarter-final win over Worcestershire Rapids.

Hampshire bowled out the visitors for just 100, with 13 balls unused.

They then reached their target with 27 balls to spare on 102-5 to complete an all-southern Finals Day for the second time in three years alongside Essex, Surrey and Somerset.

Hampshire will play Essex, who beat Birmingham Bears on Thursday, in one of the semi-finals at Edgbaston on 15 July.

Any realistic hopes of reaching a third Finals Day were over in little more than half an hour for Worcestershire when the visitors found themselves 29-6 inside seven…