T20 Blast: Hampshire Hawks hammer Birmingham Bears to succeed in Finals Day

Australian Ben McDermott’s dad Craig once famously got driven for successive sixes in a Test match by Ian Botham 37 years ago – but his son made amends with four maximums of his own at Edgbaston

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Edgbaston Hampshire Hawks 186-6 (20 overs): McDermott 61, Weatherley 47, Vince 31; Brathwaite 4-30 Birmingham Bears 82 (13.3 overs): Fuller 4-17, Ellis 3-4, Wheal 2-9 Hampshire Hawks beat Birmingham Bears by 104 runs Match scorecard

Birmingham Bears suffered their second worst defeat in Twenty20 cricket as Hampshire won by 104 runs at Edgbaston to reach T20 Blast Finals Day for a record ninth time.

Australian Ben McDermott hammered 61 off 36 balls to help Hampshire reach 186-6, but the Bears buckled in reply.

James Fuller (4-17), Nathan Ellis (3-4) and Brad Wheal (2-9) did the damage as the hosts were skittled for just 82.

That was their third lowest score in the 20 years of T20 cricket in England.

This season’s leading Bears run-scorer Adam Hose top-scored with 16 and…