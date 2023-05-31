T20 Blast: James Vince turns into competitors’s main run-scorer in Hampshire loss to Surrey

James Vince has scored 177 runs in this year’s T20 Blast and has only been dismissed once

Vitality Blast, Ageas Bowl Hampshire Hawks 156-4 (20 overs): Vince 88* Surrey 157-4 (18.5 overs): Jacks 83*; Dawson 2-18 Surrey won by six wickets Scorecard ; Table

James Vince became the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast history but his 88 not out was not enough for Hampshire as they lost to Surrey at the Ageas Bowl.

The 32-year-old became the second player to score 5,000 runs in the competition and, shortly afterwards, he passed Luke Wright’s tally of 5,026.

But Vince had to share the limelight with Surrey’s match-winner Will Jacks.

The opener smashed eight sixes in his unbeaten 83 as Surrey reached their target of 157 to win by six wickets.

The match was in the balance with Surrey requiring 56 from the final 36 balls, but England all-rounder Jacks seized the initiative for his side with three successive sixes in a pivotal 15th over bowled by Mason Crane.

Ably supported by Jamie Smith (30 not out) in an…