T20 Blast: Jason Roy helps Surrey beat Middlesex to increase unbeaten begin

Surrey have made unbeaten starts in the T20 Blast and County Championship

South Group leaders Surrey made it six wins from seven matches in this season’s T20 Blast with victory over rivals Middlesex at Lord’s.

Jason Roy’s 81 off 45 balls and Jamie Overton’s lower-order cameo of 27 helped Surrey to 208-7.

Stephen Eskinazi and Max Holden got Middlesex off to a flier as they raced to 76-0 off the first six overs, but both fell in the space of six balls and the hosts lost their momentum.

England paceman Chris Jordan finished with 4-31 and Middlesex fell short on 188-8 to lose by 20 runs.

Elsewhere, Northamptonshire Steelbacks opener Chris Lynn scored his second century of the competition as his 113 not out set up a big victory over North Group’s bottom side Worcestershire Rapids.

There were also victories for Derbyshire Falcons, Hampshire Hawks and Somerset.

Roy back to best

Jason Roy has made back-to-back fifties for Surrey

England opener Roy, who took a break from cricket at the start of the…