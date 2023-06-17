T20 Blast: Kent cruise to win at Gloucestershire with Daniel Bell-Drummond half-century

Daniel Bell-Drummond hit his fourth half-century in this season’s T20 Blast, moving him on to 369 runs in nine matches

Vitality Blast, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol: Gloucestershire 137 (19.3 overs): Hammond 30, Gohar 25; Leaning 2-16, Stewart 2-19 Kent Spitfires 138-3 (17 overs): Bell-Drummond 56*, Cox 31*; T Price 1-29 Kent Spitfires won by seven wickets Scorecard I Group table

Kent Spitfires boosted their hopes of progressing from the South Group in the T20 Blast with a seven-wicket win over Gloucestershire in Bristol.

After being put into bat, the hosts were bowled out for 137 in the final over, with captain and opener Miles Hammond top-scoring with 30.

An unbeaten 56 from opener Daniel Bell-Drummond guided Kent home with 18 balls left after a couple of cheap run outs.

Jordan Cox, who picked up three catches and a run out, ended on 31 not out.

A third straight victory lifts the Spitfires up to fifth in the table and puts them two points behind Hampshire Hawks in the final quarter-final…