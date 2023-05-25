T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning overpower Leicestershire Foxes

Lancashire’s bowlers did not allow Leicestershire to build any significant partnerships

Vitality Blast, Emirates Old Trafford Leicestershire Foxes 99 all out (18.5 overs): Mulder 25; Wood 3-11 Lancashire Lightning 105-2 (11.3 overs): Croft 46*; Ahmed 1-26 Lancashire won by eight wickets Scorecard

Lancashire Lightning recorded a second consecutive T20 Blast victory as they hammered Leicestershire Foxes by eight wickets at Old Trafford.

Last year’s runners-up bowled the Foxes out for 99 in the 19th over as only two batters made it into double figures.

England bowlers Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood each claimed three wickets as batters fell at regular intervals.

Steven Croft then hit an unbeaten 46 as Lancashire reached their target with 8.3 overs in hand.

After winning their opening game against Derbyshire Falcons on Saturday Lancashire had the luxury of welcoming back new T20 captain Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt from IPL duties to underline their strength in depth.

That will only increase when…