T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning storm to massive win over Notts Outlaws

Daryl Mitchell followed up his debut County Championship century for Lancashire with a match-winning Blast knock

Vitality Blast, Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire Lightning 208-4 (20 overs): Mitchell 85*, Wells 38; Patel 2-41 Notts Outlaws 186-5 (20 overs): Munro 60, Moores 41*, Montgomery 41; Wood 2-29 Lancashire won by 22 runs Scorecard

Lancashire Lightning eased to a third T20 Blast win as they beat Notts Outlaws by 22 runs at Old Trafford.

Daryl Mitchell survived a dropped catch on seven to smash 85 not out off 41 balls as Lightning racked up 208-4.

Luke Wood (2-29) cleaned up Alex Hales for a second-ball duck and then removed fellow dangerman Joe Clarke (2) as Notts slid to 8-2.

Colin Munro smashed a rapid 60 and Tom Moores added an unbeaten 41, but Notts were restricted to 186-5.

The win took Lancashire two points clear at the top of the North Group and extended their formidable unbeaten T20 record at Old Trafford to 16 matches, stretching back to September 2020.

Lightning, who will have the…