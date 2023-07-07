T20 Blast: Laurie Evans helps Surrey to quarter-final win over Lancashire

Laurie Evans has scored 563 runs in this season’s T20 Blast – 14 more than opening partner Will Jacks

Vitality Blast, Emirates Old Trafford Surrey 187-5 (20 overs): Evans 70, Roy 50; Bailey 2-37 Lancashire 174-6 (20 overs): Croft 55, Buttler 42; Jordan 2-28 Surrey win by 13 runs Match scorecard

Surrey bounced back from a run of three successive defeats at the end of the T20 Blast group stage to beat Lancashire Lightning by 13 runs and reach Finals Day for the eighth time.

In the first T20 meeting between the two sides for 18 years, the visitors posted a total of 187-5 at Old Trafford, built on a 72-run partnership between Laurie Evans and Jason Roy.

Evans overtook opening partner Will Jacks as Surrey’s leading run scorer with 70 off 41 balls and Roy made 50 off 34 in only his second innings in this year’s competition after injury.

Lightning were well placed at 97-1 in the 11th over of their chase, but Jos Buttler went for 42 and when Chris Jordan yorked Steven Croft for 55 at the start of the…