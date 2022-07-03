T20 Blast: Leicestershire two-point penalty fingers Yorkshire place in quarter-finals

Naveen-ul-Haq bowled two waist-high full tosses in Friday’s one-run win over Northants

Leicestershire Foxes’ hopes of earning a place in the T20 Blast quarter-finals have been crushed by a two-point penalty for on-field rules breaches.

The Foxes were due to go into Sunday’s final North Group game with Yorkshire Vikings knowing that whichever side won would reach the last eight.

But the Foxes’ punishment hands Yorkshire the final qualifying place.

The penalty was imposed for two offences in Friday night’s narrow home win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq was punished for two waist-high full tosses, while Aaron Lilley was reported for verbal abuse against New Zealand World Cup 2019 finalist Jimmy Neesham.

The punishment, issued by the England Wales Cricket Board’s cricket discipline commission (CDC) on Sunday morning, pointed out that Leicestershire were already effectively on a final warning after previous rules breaches.

A statement confirmed: “The…