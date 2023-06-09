T20 Blast: Moeen Ali shines, Surrey breaks data and Notts and Somerset win once more

Veteran spinner Moeen Ali took three wickets for just 16 runs for Birmingham Bears

Moeen Ali celebrated his impending England Test return in style, with three wickets as Birmingham Bears beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks, while a thrilling night of T20 Blast action saw victories for respective group leaders Notts and Somerset and a record-breaking win for Surrey over Sussex.

Moeen, back in the England fold for the Ashes, took centre stage as the Bears shrugged off a sub-standard score of 137 all out to restrict their opponents to just 107-9 and ease to a 30-run success and move up to second in the North Group.

Notts Outlaws remain top after a nervy three-wicket win over local rivals Derbyshire, while Yorkshire beat Worcestershire to go third and there was a rare victory for Leicestershire.

In the South Group, Somerset’s formidable form continued, Will Smeed crashing the ball to all parts in a crushing 80-run triumph over Gloucestershire.

Surrey, who are second with six wins from eight…