T20 Blast quarter-finals: Derbyshire ‘dare to dream’ of glory – Mickey Arthur

Arthur has Derbyshire ‘daring to dream’

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur says Derbyshire are “daring to dream” of a maiden T20 Blast title as they prepare to face Somerset in the quarter-finals.

The Falcons travel to Taunton on Saturday for what is just their fifth knockout game in 19 years of domestic T20 cricket in England.

Already Derbyshire have won nine matches in the competition this season, a record for the side.

“It’s about keeping the guys confident,” Arthur said.

“What we keep saying to the guys in the dressing room is to ‘dare to dream’.

“We have come off some good results and we have played so good cricket.”

The words ‘dare to dream’ have become a mantra at Derbyshire since the arrival of South African Arthur, who left the job as Sri Lanka head coach last November to take over at the Incora County Ground.

The team he took charge of in the East Midlands was one that finished bottom in their One-Day Cup group, second bottom of their group in the T20 Blast and only avoided finishing…