T20 Blast: Scott Metal leads Leicestershire to win over Birmingham Bears

Scott Steel’s 72 for Leicestershire was his highest score in T20 cricket

Birmingham Bears suffered their first defeat of this season’s T20 Blast as Scott Steel led Leicestershire Foxes to a five-run win at Edgbaston.

Steel hit five sixes in his 72 off 51 balls before becoming one of three batters dismissed in the 18th over by spinner Jake Lintott (4-27).

The visitors posted a total of 152-9 and reduced the Bears to 89-5 in reply.

Alex Davies made 43 off 31 balls but needing a six off the last ball to tie, the Bears finished on 147-9.

They remain second in North group, having missed out on the chance to leapfrog leaders Lancashire Lightning, with Leicestershire up to sixth with the victory.

There are two later games in South Group, with Surrey taking on Hampshire Hawks at The Oval and Glamorgan at home to Essex Eagles.

Leicestershire opted to bat first, having lost by 42 runs to Northamptonshire Steelbacks on Wednesday evening, and were given a boost after losing two early wickets when…