T20 Blast: Sean Abbott hits century off 34 balls as Surrey beat Kent

Only three players have scored faster centuries than Sean Abbott in T20 cricket

Surrey all-rounder Sean Abbott equalled the fastest century in the T20 Blast off 34 balls as they beat Kent at The Oval.

Abbott, whose previous highest T20 score was 41, matched Andrew Symonds’ effort for Kent in 2004 with a display of extraordinary hitting.

Coming in with Surrey in trouble on 64-4, the Australia international smashed 11 sixes to finish 110 not out off 41 deliveries and take the hosts to 223-5.

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye’s opening stand of 108 got the visitors off to an excellent start but they collapsed from 135-1 to 147-6 and fell short on 182-7.

The game in south London was one of eight played on an exhilarating first Friday night of the 2023 competition.

Elsewhere, Worcestershire Rapids scored 20 off the final over to beat Yorkshire Vikings and make it back-to-back wins in the North Group.

Graham Clark’s unbeaten 102 powered Durham race to a 10-wicket victory at…