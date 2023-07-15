T20 Blast: Somerset attain document sixth ultimate as they defend low whole to beat Surrey

Craig won the battle of the Overton twins, taking three wickets, as well as catching Jamie on the deep long-on boundary

Somerset 142-7 (19 overs): Dickson 30*; Abbott 4-23 Surrey 118 (16.5/19 overs): T Curran 22; Henry 3-19, Overton 3-24, Green 3-25 Somerset won by 24 runs Scorecard

Somerset booked a record sixth T20 Blast final as they superbly defended an under-par total to beat Surrey by 24 runs in the second semi.

The 2005 winners – and four-times beaten finalists – booked a final against 2019 winners Essex as they scored only 142-7, but then bowled out Surrey for 118.

England paceman Craig Overton and Ben Green took three wickets each as Surrey’s batting crumbled – and their last nine wickets all went to catches devoured by the sharp Somerset fielders.