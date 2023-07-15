T20 Blast: Somerset attain document sixth ultimate as they defend low whole to beat Surrey

|Somerset 142-7 (19 overs): Dickson 30*; Abbott 4-23
|Surrey 118 (16.5/19 overs): T Curran 22; Henry 3-19, Overton 3-24, Green 3-25
|Somerset won by 24 runs
|Scorecard
Somerset booked a record sixth T20 Blast final as they superbly defended an under-par total to beat Surrey by 24 runs in the second semi.
The 2005 winners – and four-times beaten finalists – booked a final against 2019 winners Essex as they scored only 142-7, but then bowled out Surrey for 118.
England paceman Craig Overton and Ben Green took three wickets each as Surrey’s batting crumbled – and their last nine wickets all went to catches devoured by the sharp Somerset fielders.
Somerset, playing in their ninth Finals Day, enjoyed that one and only T20 triumph, ironically at The Oval 18 years ago. And it initially looked like they would not be making it to another final once they had lost both…