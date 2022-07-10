T20 Blast: Somerset attain Finals Day as they break data to destroy Derbyshire at Taunton

Rilee Rossouw’s best T20 score for Somerset helped him to a new county record for a season of 600 runs at an average of 50, with a strike rate of 197.36

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Somerset 265-5 (20 overs): Rossouw 93, Banton 73; Scrimshaw 2-16 Derbyshire 74 all out (11.2 overs): Siddle 3-10, Green 3-17 Somerset beat Derbyshire by 191 runs Match scorecard

Brutal Somerset destroyed Derbyshire by 191 runs as they reached Finals Day again in record-breaking style.

Despite four superb overs (2-16) from Derbyshire paceman George Scrimshaw, Somerset clubbed a new English T20 Blast record score of 265-5, with Rilee Rossouw hitting 93 and Tom Banton 73.

But Derbyshire then folded miserably to be bowled out for 74, to suffer the worst T20 Blast defeat, by 191 runs.

Somerset join Yorkshire, Hampshire and Lancashire at Finals Day on 16 July.

