T20 Blast: Somerset combat again to beat Notts Outlaws in quarter-final

Lewis Gregory struck five sixes in his unbeaten 57

Vitality Blast, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Notts Outlaws 157-6 (20 overs): Montgomery 51; C Overton 2-23 Somerset 158-5 (19.3 overs): Gregory 57*; Harrison 2-26 Somerset win by five wickets Match scorecard

Lewis Gregory led Somerset to their third T20 Blast Finals Day in succession with a five-wicket win over Notts Outlaws at Taunton.

Gregory made an unbeaten 57 from 34 deliveries as Somerset recovered from 62-5 to reach their target of 158 with three balls to spare.

Notts won the toss and chose to bat but lost three wickets inside four overs before scrambling to 157-6 with Craig Overton taking 2-23 from four overs.

Matt Montgomery made 51 from 38 balls but his was the only significant contribution as Notts were contained by an impressive Somerset bowling display.

However, their score proved a very competitive total as Notts took five wickets in the first half of the chase.

Somerset were well placed at 53-2 in the eighth over but…